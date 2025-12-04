A new earthquake rattled parts of Cyprus in the early hours of Thursday morning.

According to initial estimates from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the tremor measured 2.9 on the Richter scale and occurred at around 4.20am.

The epicentre was located approximately 36 kilometres west of Limassol, with a focal depth of about 19 kilometres.

Thursday morning’s quake followed another seismic event that struck the same region just the night before. On Wednesday at about 7pm, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 was recorded.

So far there are no reports of damage or injuries from either event. Local authorities have not issued any warnings or taken special measures.

Seismologists say that clusters of small earthquakes are not unusual in Cyprus, especially in areas lying near fault lines. The region west of Limassol has been carefully monitored because of past seismic activity.

Residents close to the epicentre felt minor shaking, but many remained unaware of this morning’s quake, in contrast to last night’s stronger tremor.

Officials continue to track seismic activity and urge people to report any aftershocks.

They also remind citizens of basic safety steps, such as securing heavy furniture, though no immediate danger is expected based on current information.