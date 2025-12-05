The 48-year-old man suspected of attempting to murder a 61-year-old in Vryssoules last August by running him over with a car was released on bail on Friday.

He is due to appear before the Famagusta criminal court on February 3, 2026, when his trial is set to begin.

He was arrested on November 25 and remanded in custody. He had been wanted by police for questioning in connection with the August 8 incident.

Investigations found that the 61-year-old had argued with another person, who then got into a car and drove into him.

The victim was seriously injured and taken to hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

Police secured testimony implicating the 48-year-old, leading to his arrest in November.

Investigations are ongoing.