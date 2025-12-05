Every corner, shop and inch of Cyprus is getting in the Christmas spirit. Several festive events are happening this weekend and at the Nicosia Mall is a special concert is taking place on Sunday.

Christos Televandos presents his highly anticipated concert Christmas Nostalgia Concert: Jazz, Swing & Broadway Magic from 4pm to 6pm bringing a touch of that timeless jazzy elegance to Nicosia Mall.

In a cheery mood to entertain shoppers, Televandos will spread the spirit of Christmas through a jazz and swing repertoire as well as highlights from classic and contemporary musicals, Broadway hits and cinematic melodies that have left an indelible mark. Performing alongside him will be saxophonist Nikos Nikolaou.

The concert promises a warm, joyful, and nostalgic experience, full of rhythm, cheerful energy and artistic excellence, connecting and bringing together all generations. Nicosia Mall will be filled with the most uplifting and luminous melodies, brought to life through Televandos’ unique interpretative style, expressiveness and carefully selected performances.

Live performance by vocalist Christos Televandos and saxophonist Nikos Nikolaou. December 7. Nicosia Mall. 4pm-6pm. Free