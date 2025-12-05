The local residents and creative businesses of old Strovolos, a quiet cultural hub in the capital, are coming together this weekend to present the first edition of the Old Strovolos Christmas Alley. On Saturday and Sunday, the historical core of the neighbourhood will fill with music, performance, art stalls, food and drink, as the artist studios of the area open their doors for a special festive weekend.

The festival has an innovative character, branching out both along the streets and into the spaces of local businesses, which will offer unique and special experiences to visitors. From shop to shop, participants will enjoy an interactive, festive tour full of surprises.

Swinging their doors opens are local businesses Emmelia Events which will decorate the festival, Fabrica, Choma & Nero Pottery, Photo Flirt ChristosC, Pastel Art School, Nold Barber Shop, Minuto Espresso Bar, Dromena Art Gallery, Serenity Luxury Boutique Spa, Xenophontos Optics, Yogi Turtle, Potamitis Medicare, Georgiadis Diomidis Grill, Marginalia Gallery, Aphrodite Street Studio, La Maison Real Estate, Chrystalleni Pharmacy, SYNOLO Clothing Store, Loucia Sergiou Mosaci Studio and more.

Apart from visiting these studios and shops, which will be especially decorated and displayed with handmade items, the festival will also offer guided tours of the historic core exploring the architectural gems of the area as well as activities for children such as messy play, painting sessions and ornament making.

Pottery wheel demonstrations and the creation of a large vessel will be held by experienced potters of the area, giving visitors a chance to witness traditional ceramic art.

Of course, there will be a visit by Santa Claus, live music performances by choirs, orchestras, ensembles and singers, street food and traditional sweets, a market with handmade creations and local products and more.

The event spreads around old Strovolos from Archbishop Kyprianou Street to Panayia Chryseleousa Church, filling the neighbourhood with festive magic and local creativity. The roads will remain closed from Friday at 5pm to Monday at 4am.

The event will be joined by the participating organisations Hope for Children, One Dream One Wish, Little Heroes and the Association for the Prevention and Handling of Family Violence (Spavo) among others.

“Entrance is free, and everyone is welcome to participate, have fun, and support this wonderful local initiative bringing Old Strovolos back to life,” say organisers.

Old Strovolos Christmas Alley

Two-day event with open studios, guided tours, markets, street food, performances, workshops and craft demonstrations. December 6-7. Old Strovolos, Nicosia. 11am-10pm. Facebook event: Old Strovolos Christmas Alley