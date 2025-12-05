The industrial turnover index in Cyprus reached 151.8 units in September 2025, marking an annual increase of 5.6 per cent compared with September 2024, according to figures released by the Statistical Service (Cystat).

For the period January to September 2025, the index rose by 4.2 per cent compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

In the manufacturing sector, the index reached 143.4 units in September, posting an annual increase of 9.6 per cent. Mining and quarrying also recorded an annual rise of 8.5 per cent. By contrast, electricity supply fell by 6 per cent and water supply and materials recovery declined by 0.6 per cent.

Among manufacturing categories, the manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products increased by 21 per cent, while furniture, other manufacturing and the repair and installation of machinery and equipment rose by 21.4 per cent.

Electronic and optical products and electrical equipment recorded an increase of 36.4 per cent, whereas machinery, motor vehicles and other transport equipment rose by 20.8 per cent.

Strong growth was also seen in wood and cork products (up 17.9 per cent), rubber and plastic products (up 8.6 per cent), and other non-metallic mineral products (up 8.1 per cent).

In contrast, textiles, wearing apparel and leather products recorded a decline of 8.6 per cent, while refined petroleum, chemicals and pharmaceutical products fell by 8.9 per cent.

Paper, printing and related products posted a more modest annual increase of 1.9 per cent.

For the January–September 2025 period, turnover in manufacturing rose by 7.7 per cent compared with the same period of 2024, while mining and quarrying recorded an increase of 11.5 per cent.

Over the same period, electricity supply fell by 8.8 per cent and water supply and materials recovery decreased by 1.6 per cent.

By market segment, local turnover increased by 5.9 per cent compared with September 2024, while export turnover rose by 4.1 per cent.

Cystat explained that the industrial turnover index reflects monthly changes in turnover across mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity supply, water supply and materials recovery, with 2021 as the base year.

“In the base year, the average of the turnover indices for the twelve months is 100.0,” the service noted, adding that a monthly index of 112.4 indicates that turnover is 12.4 per cent higher than the 2021 monthly average.

Data are collected by telephone or e-mail, starting five to ten days after the end of each reference period and normally completed within two months.

All enterprises with turnover of €2 million and above, or employing 20 or more persons, are fully covered, while smaller enterprises are surveyed through sampling.