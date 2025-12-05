Cyprus called for sustainable, realistic and broadly supported global measures to accelerate the decarbonisation of shipping during the EU Council of Transport Ministers in Brussels, where Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis set out the maritime priorities of the upcoming Cyprus Presidency.

According to the Deputy Ministry, Hadjimanolis joined a discussion on global regulatory steps within the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), noting that the EU should promote measures that are both implementable and capable of ensuring a level playing field.

She also referred to the need for consensus among all parties involved so that the highest possible degree of decarbonisation can be achieved.

Alongside the council session, Hadjimanolis held bilateral meetings with Denmark’s Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, Morten Betskov, and Ireland’s Transport Minister, Sean Canney.

These discussions touched on the Deputy Ministry’s work programme ahead of the Cyprus Presidency of the council of the EU, as well as expected developments on forthcoming IMO-related measures.