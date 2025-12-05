The two independent investigators examining the escape of lifer Theodoros (Doros) Theofanous, also known as ‘Kommotis’ (the hairdresser), have reportedly recommended disciplinary rather than criminal charges, according to press reports on Friday.

Reporter cited an official source saying that criminal prosecution had been proposed, but noted that the Law Office would make the final decision.

Theofanous escaped in September 2024 after being granted permission to visit his father’s home in Choletria, Paphos. He was escorted by seven police officers, four prison guards and three members of the police’s mobile immediate action unit (Mmad).

Several police officers and prison wardens were suspended following the escape.

Following the fiasco, President Nikos Christodoulides fired the chief of police, the deputy chief of police and acting director of the central prison.

Reporter noted on Friday that the latter, Charis Philippides, had no involvement in the incident, as the official responsible at the time was senior officer and current acting prison director Maria Shiali, who had been standing in for Philippides during his absence.

The investigators’ report has been with the Law Office since September, but no decisions have yet been announced.

The escapee, a hairdresser, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his pregnant partner, 24-year-old Yulia Oporok, and her three-year old daughter in 2011.

Theofanous’ escape from guard watch during a home visit while serving prison time sparked a nationwide manhunt. He was eventually captured in Limassol after being on the run for three days.