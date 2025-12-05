Total employment in Cyprus reached 523,510 persons in the third quarter of 2025, according to provisional estimates released by the Statistical Service (Cystat).

Of this total, 470,755 were employees and 52,755 were self-employed.

Compared with the same quarter of 2024, overall employment increased by 1.4 per cent.

The most notable gains, Cystat reported, were recorded in wholesale and retail trade, accommodation and food service activities, and manufacturing, reflecting continued strength across key sectors of the economy.

Turning to actual hours worked, these reached 236,757 thousand in the third quarter, marking an annual increase of 1.9 per cent.

As with employment, the largest percentage rises in hours worked were seen in wholesale and retail trade, accommodation and food services, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, and manufacturing.

Cystat noted that the estimates draw on several data sources, including the Employment and Job Vacancies Survey, the Labour Force Survey, the Social Insurance Register and information from the Treasury of the Republic.