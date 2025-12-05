A joint operation between the British bases and the drugs squad (Ykan) in Trachoni has resulted in the arrest of a Cypriot man and the seizure of a substantial quantity of illegal drugs.

According to British police, officers recovered approximately 23kg of cannabis, 250g of a substance believed to be cocaine, and 26g of suspected crystal meth during a coordinated raid on Friday.

Two vehicles connected to the investigation were also confiscated.

Bases police superintendent Melina Papagregoriou said the operation demonstrated the continued cooperation between the British bases and Ykan in tackling organised crime.

The suspect is due to appear in court again on Monday, December 8, as the investigation continues.