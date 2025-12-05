The Nicosia Municipality’s Christmas events are in full swing. Bringing a bit of that festive magic to different areas of Nicosia is the Ayios Dometios Christmas Fest, an all-day event on Sunday with performances, workshops, markets and the Lighting of the Christmas Tree.

From 12pm to 8.30pm, at the chapel of Ayios Dometios, children and adults will have the chance to enjoy a rich programme filled with music, dance, children’s activities, and festive happenings that highlight local cultural creativity and strengthen the Christmas spirit.

This event, which forms part of the Municipality of Nicosia’s major festive programme Christmas in the Capital, is one of the key stops in this year’s holiday celebrations. The day’s highlights include a live music performance by the local trio Rumba Attack and the Chara Miller Jazz Quintet as well as showcases from local school choirs.

Also performing will be the Musica Mundana Conservatory Choir and the Genesis Cultural Choir, The Dance Studio – Annita Chatzieftychiou, while crafty workshops and activities for children will keep little ones entertained.

To shop local, a Christmas market will be set up offering handmade creations and treats. The day will culminate with the Lighting of the Christmas Tree at 5pm, followed by a rich live music programme.

Ayios Dometios Christmas Fest

Tree lighting ceremony, live music, market and workshops. December 7. Chapel of Agios Dometios, Nicosia. 12pm-8.30pm