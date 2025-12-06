The EIT Community Cyprus Impact Festival 2025, a landmark initiative aimed at strengthening Cyprus’ position within the European innovation landscape, will take place over December 9-10, 2025 at Nicosia’s CYENS Centre of Excellence.

The event is being organised by the EIT Community Hub Cyprus, in collaboration with the wider EIT Community, which in turn is coordinated by the EIT, a body of the European Union.

In view of Cyprus’ Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2026, the premier two-day Festival will bring together key stakeholders from across Europe to advance innovation, entrepreneurship and collaborative development, while offering a platform for strategic dialogue and collaboration between institutional bodies, businesses, researchers and start-ups.

A meeting of leading innovators

The Festival will host representatives from the EIT Knowledge and Innovation Communities (KICs), as well as industry leaders, investors, politicians, academics and innovative startups.

The programme includes:

Thematic discussions (panels) on innovation policy, entrepreneurship, investment and sustainable mobility

Presentations and pitches by startups

Targeted networking and matchmaking sessions

Information presentations by the EIT KICs

Meetings and workshops with ecosystem stakeholders

These activities will highlight opportunities for cooperation, funding and development of innovative solutions inside and outside Cyprus.

High Impact Challenge: a competition of practical innovation

The central element of the Festival is the High Impact Challenge, an applied innovation competition where teams, startups and individual participants are invited to propose solutions to real needs and challenges posed by the EIT KICs.

Supporting Cyprus’ development path

“The EIT Community Cyprus Impact Festival is a unique opportunity to unite policymakers, innovators and industry leaders in shaping Cyprus’ role in Europe’s innovation landscape,” explained Dr Styliani Petroudi, EIT Community Officer for Cyprus and Director of Innovation at CYENS.

“As we look toward the 2026 EU Presidency, we are strengthening our ecosystem and creating new pathways for impact. By bringing the EIT Community together with Cyprus’ innovation stakeholders, this Festival empowers new collaborations, supports our startups and amplifies the country’s voice within Europe’s wider innovation agenda.”

The event reflects the EIT’s vision to boost local and European innovation, support entrepreneurship and develop solutions that respond to contemporary challenges.

Event information

Dates: 9–10 December 2025

Venue: CYENS Centre of Excellence, Nicosia

Organised by: EIT Community Hub Cyprus

EIT Community Hub Cyprus Registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfS96hm-NUNt83UWwl_I7oha0RBGuzlrptbZyzAgDBhzsg12A/viewform?usp=header

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfS96hm-NUNt83UWwl_I7oha0RBGuzlrptbZyzAgDBhzsg12A/viewform?usp=header Website: http://eit.cyens.org.cy/

About EIT Community Hub Cyprus

The EIT Community Hub Cyprus represents the European Institute of Innovation and Technology in Cyprus, with the mission of strengthening the country’s participation in European innovation initiatives, supporting entrepreneurship and developing a strong, sustainable ecosystem of collaboration between the public sector, industry, academics and startups.

For more information, please reach out to the EIT Community HUB Cyprus: [email protected] or follow the Linkedin page: EIT Community Hub Cyprus