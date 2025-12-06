Amid the season’s festive happenings, comes an event different from the rest, online and music related. The sixth edition of Fengaros Reacts will release five performances by local artists this December 8-17, unveiling live concert recordings.

Earlier this autumn, Fengaros Reacts travelled to a secret location for the third year running on November 26 and 27 to present Curium Secret Concerts. Located at Cinema Apollon, a legendary spot in Episkopi, each evening hosted local artists who performed live in front of a sold-out audience. All five performances were filmed and and will be released this December on Louvana Records’ YouTube channel.

Kicking things off will be Alexis Sunder with his sunny grooves, followed by Androula for a special one-person electrified choral performance. NWAINA with her new-formed band will deliver a rebellious performance, OGMIOS will craft a mythical and ritualistic experience, and Alejjos: The Gathering will close out the festival with the Producer/DJs iconic tracks reimagined with a live band.

The performances will be released one-by-one on December 8, 10, 12, 15 and 17. A day after the last performance, December 18, Louvana Records will release a compilation album featuring one song from each artist’s live performance. Five songs, five local artists, five genres – out on December 18 on all digital streaming platforms.

Fengaros Reacts

Online release of five live concert recordings byAlexis Sunder, Androula, NWAINA, OGMIOS, and Alejjos: The Gathering. December 8-17. www.fengaros.com/reacts