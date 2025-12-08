Two bills seeking to end excessive insurance charges for drivers over 70, are expected to go to a vote at the House plenum in January, Volt MP Alexandra Attalides said on Monday.

The bills had been discussed earlier at the House human rights committee, where insurance companies warned that lowering premiums for older motorists “will lead to increases for other drivers”.

They claimed they cannot be forced to accept every customer, just as legal firms are not required to take on every case.

They have however failed to provide evidence to justify their pricing policies, despite repeated requests from the committee.

Attalides said data from the police, justice ministry and other agencies shows that elderly drivers are not a high-risk group and that blanket increases in premiums are unjustified.

She criticised the lack of transparency in insurance decisions and argued that age should never serve as an automatic barrier to coverage.

The first bill would prohibit insurers from setting unfavourable terms solely on the basis of age, with violations of this mandate carrying fines of up to €100,000.

The second would require companies to provide written explanations when refusing a policy to a customer, backed by fines of up to €3,500 for noncompliance.

The legal service and bar association supported the view that age alone cannot justify heavier premiums or exclusions, remarking that similar practices are not permitted in most European countries.

The legal service further decried the present situation as a case of adverse discrimination.

The committee is now awaiting final opinions from the law office and the bar association before the proposals advance to the plenum.

Concerns about discriminatory pricing have been discussed in parliament for more than a decade.

Previous committee chairmen have accused insurers of either refusing coverage outright or more than doubling premiums once a driver turns 70, arguing that such practices restrict older people’s ability to remain active participants in society.