Eurobank and Petrolina honoured for strengthening Cyprus-Greece ties

Eurobank and Petrolina were honoured by the Cyprus-Greece Business Association for investments that are helping expand business relations between the two countries.

According to an announcement released on Monday, the association said that it presented awards to the two companies “in recognition of their role in strengthening bilateral economic ties”.

Eurobank received a distinction for its major investment in Cyprus through the acquisition of Hellenic Bank, while Petrolina was recognised for its expansion in the Greek fuel station market.

The awards were presented during the association’s annual business dinner, an event that this year also carried a commemorative character due to the organisation’s twentieth anniversary.

The award for Eurobank was presented by Kyriakos Iordanou, director general of the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry.

The award for Petrolina was presented by Dimitris Skalkos, secretary general for International Economic Affairs and Extroversion of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The distinction on behalf of Eurobank was received by chief executive officer Michalis Louis, who spoke about the importance of the bank’s investment in Cyprus.

The award on behalf of Petrolina was received by the company’s chief executive officer Dinos Lefkaritis, who spoke about the strategic investment of the company in the Greek market.

During the dinner, a greeting from President Nikos Christodoulides was read, in which he highlighted the significance of expanding the economic relations of Cyprus and Greece.

In his own address, the president of the Cyprus-Greece Business Association Iosif Iosif referred to the organisation’s twenty years of activity.

He stressed that “by combining their strengths the two countries can seize opportunities in emerging regional markets such as the Arab world and the Balkans”.

Dimitris Skalkos, speaking on behalf of the Greek government, referred to the increase in investments between the two countries and emphasised that the current environment offers new opportunities for both sides.

In his greeting, secretary general of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry Philokypros Roussounides praised the role of the association, which operates under the chamber’s auspices, and outlined new sectors where the two countries could collaborate in the future.

The dinner, which drew significant participation, was attended by the Ambassador of Greece to Cyprus Konstantinos Kollias, state officials, business leaders and supporters of the association.