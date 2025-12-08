The Cyprus Research and Innovation Centre (CyRIC), as coordinator of the MultiLab project, which operates under the EU’s Horizon Europe programme, on Monday announced the successful delivery of its first integrated prototype.

This involves a modular, multi-modal optical lab-on-chip platform designed for low-cost, multipurpose diagnostics and environmental monitoring.

“This milestone marks the transition from component-level research to a fully integrated system combining optics, microfluidics, and data intelligence into a compact, functional prototype,” the announcement said.

CyRIC explained that the MultiLab instrument is unique in its integration of three cutting-edge photonic sensing technologies operating under a shared optical readout system.

These include electrochemiluminescence (ECL), which detects biochemical targets by measuring visible light emitted over time.

In addition, plasmonic Augmented Arrayed Waveguide Grating (PA-AWG) uses nanophotonic interferometry at a wavelength of 1550 nm to sense molecular and microbial interactions. .

The third component, photothermal Spectroscopy (PTS-MZI), detects environmental nutrients, such as nitrates and phosphates, by measuring mid-infrared absorption.

Moreover, version one of the integrated instrument features a hybrid optical readout architecture, combining visible (VIS), short-wave infrared (SWIR), and mid-infrared (MIR) imaging within one modular unit.

It incorporates custom-designed microfluidics made of PDMS/COC materials, which ensure stable, leak-free operation via the new MultiMEC mechanical clamping system.

Fluid handling is managed by a syringe-based Sample Delivery Subsystem that offers high-precision fluid handling, ranging from 0.5 to 2.5 mL and 100 to 4300 µL/min, complemented by a user-friendly Graphical User Interface (GUI).

Furthermore, an embedded System-on-Module enables real-time acquisition and synchronization of cameras, light sources, and electrochemical triggers, paving the way for cloud-based data analytics in future iterations.

These developments consolidate the progress of all sensing and actuation modules, providing a robust foundation for validation activities scheduled for the coming months.

The prototype will be used to demonstrate the platform’s versatility across two key application areas. The first is an environmental case study focused on the early warning of Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) for water quality monitoring.

The second is a healthcare case study for the rapid diagnosis of Fever Without an Apparent Source, distinguishing between bacterial and viral infections.

“With this integration milestone achieved, MultiLab is now entering the validation and optimisation phase, aiming to refine optical performance and establish direct data communication with the MultiLab Cloud platform,” CyRIC said.

The project is being coordinated by CyRIC, Cyprus Research and Innovation Center Ltd, in the framework of EU’s Horizon Europe Programme.

The project was launched on January 1, 2024, and will run for four years.

The project is funded by the European Union and includes partners from Cyprus (CyRIC, Bialoom LTD), Greece (University of Ioannina, DEEPLAB IKE), Germany (AMO GmbH), Belgium (Multitel), Spain (Servizo Galego de Saude—SERGAS), France (CNRS – Centre national de la recherche scientifique), Austria (Technische Universität Wien—TUW), Ireland (Aquamonitrix Limited—AQL), and Switzerland (Alpes Lasers SA).