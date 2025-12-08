A fire broke out on a boat which was moored at the Paphos harbour on Sunday, fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis said.

He confirmed that no people were aboard the boat at the time and that no one was injured as a result of the fire and said that while two fire engines were mobilised to respond to the fire, the crew of a nearby boat had extinguished it before the fire brigade’s arrival.

The fire, he said, had started in an electrical distribution panel next to the boat’s batteries.