Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining strong attention in the market as its presale continues to attract rapid demand. Many early supporters are now calling it a rising star. Some compare its early strength to the early years of Solana. With experts offering bold crypto predictions about what may happen after launch, the project is now seen as one of the best crypto to buy during this cycle. The reason is simple. The project lives inside the lending sector, a sector that will grow as DeFi advances.

Mutuum’s lending structure and presale

Mutuum (MUTM) is a decentralized, non-custodial liquidity protocol that allows users to act as lenders, borrowers, or liquidators. Lenders deposit crypto into liquidity pools to earn interest, while borrowers take overcollateralized loans by providing sufficient collateral. Instead of matching individual loans, the system uses a shared liquidity pool. Lenders add funds to the pool, and borrowers can access these funds by locking collateral. All borrowing and lending happen within the same contract, making the process simple and secure.

Before the hype grows larger, investors will look at the current presale numbers. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is in phase 6 at $0.035. Around 95% of the 170 million tokens in this phase are already sold. Across all phases, the presale has generated about $19.30 million. Over 18,400 holders across all phases have already joined, making this one of the fastest-growing token sales of 2025. The total supply stands at 4 billion, giving space for long-term expansion while the early buyers secure lower entry levels. With only a small portion left before the price jumps by 15% to $0.040 in phase 7, the attention around the project continues to rise.

Upcoming protocol launch at sepolia testnet

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) announced on its official X account that the V1 iteration of its protocol is scheduled to debut on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This initial release will activate the platform’s foundational components, such as the liquidity pool, the mtToken and debt token systems, and an automated liquidator bot that protects collateralized positions and ensures stable protocol functionality. During this phase, users can lend, borrow, and utilize ETH or USDT as collateral.

They have also announced that an independent audit by Halborn Security is in progress. Since the code is finalized, Halborn’s job will be to test everything for errors and risks. This full check will strengthen user trust before the protocol goes live. This review will confirm that Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is running on well-tested and safe contracts.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will also bring strong security features. The project already has a complete CertiK audit. It includes methods like Manual Review and Static Analysis. The Token Scan Score stands at 90.00, while the Skynet Score sits at 79.00. The audit was requested on 2/25/2025 and revised on 5/20/2025. These numbers show the team’s commitment to safe development. The platform also supports a bug bounty of 50,000 USDT. The rewards go up to $2,000 for critical issues, $1,000 for major findings, $500 for medium risks, and $200 for smaller issues. This program will add an extra layer of protection as outside developers test for vulnerabilities.

What makes experts predict 18x for MUTM

One well-known analyst has already taken a strong position on the project. This is the same analyst who predicted early surges in BTC and ETH in the past. His crypto predictions are followed by many across platforms. He expects Mutuum Finance (MUTM) to reach an 18x gain before mid-2026. Based on the final presale price of $0.06, he projects a post-listing rally toward $1.08. This will bring massive early returns. An investment of $1,000 at the phase 6 price of $0.035 will rise significantly if his analysis plays out. This high-conviction call is fueling new interest as the presale nears its final stages.

One of the strongest growth drivers will be the stablecoin system. The platform will create a decentralized stablecoin that will aim to stay at $1. People will mint it when they borrow using collateral, and it will be removed when loans close or get liquidated. Only approved issuers will mint it, and each issuer will have a fixed limit. This limit will protect the system from uncontrolled minting.

Mutuum governance will manage the borrowing rate for the stablecoin. The goal will always be to hold the stable value. If the stablecoin trades above $1, governance will lower the borrowing rate. If it drops below $1, the rate will rise. This makes the process simple. Price action will also bring natural corrections through arbitrage. Traders will buy or sell to profit, which brings the price closer to $1. All loans will be overcollateralized to protect the system.

This stablecoin will work at the center of lending. People will create cycles of borrowing and lending, keeping the liquidity active. Stablecoins have already anchored DeFi for many years. A safe and controlled version inside Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will increase activity for users and bring more eyes to the token.

Another driver will be the price discovery design. Before the launch, the structure shows a clear vision. The platform will use decentralized oracle systems like Chainlink to pull accurate pricing. These feeds will give prices in USD and native asset formats such as ETH or MATIC. As liquidations and safe loans need exact price data, the roadmap also plans fallback oracles. In case one system slows down, another will take its place to keep updates running.

Mutuum may also use aggregated feeds or on-chain pricing from DEXs when liquidity is deep enough. This design will support long-term trust. Reliable pricing will reduce wrong liquidations, bring stronger positions, and motivate bigger integrations. This will support fees for the treasury, and those fees will create more long-term activity around MUTM.

The third major growth driver will be exchange listings. Since Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is showing strong presale momentum similar to early projects that later reached top exchanges, investors expect major listings after the launch. With the lending functions, mtToken design, stablecoin system, and strong testing, exchanges will notice the progress. Once the token trades publicly, fresh liquidity will enter. Whales will join. New users will explore the lending features, and the platform will expand. With more buyers entering at the same time, the demand will rise, and the token price will increase.

Last chance before the next price jump

The rise of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining speed as phase 6 comes close to completion. With 95% already sold out and only a small batch left at $0.035, this will soon close. Once phase 7 starts, the price will rise by 15% to $0.040. This is the last chance for buyers to enter at the lowest remaining level before the next increase. With the lending design, stablecoin structure, price discovery plans, growing presale traction, and strong security checks, the project stands out. Many investors now see it as the best crypto to buy ahead of the next cycle. With experts calling for an 18x rise before mid-2026, this presale stage will not stay open for long.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).