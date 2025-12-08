Newly appointed Energy Minister Michalis Damianos on Monday vowed to pursue innovation and sustainability as he takes over.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, he said the government’s energy transition goals require an organised approach that delivers sustainable solutions.

“The role of the ministry is crucial to the prosperity of Cyprus, and our course will be judged by our ability to implement realistic and measurable goals, which will bring tangible results for all citizens,” he said.

Damianos thanked outgoing minister George Papanastasiou, saying his input would remain valuable, and stressed closer cooperation with the ministry’s staff will be central to achieving measurable results for the public.

Papanastasiou, departing after three years, promised that he “will always speak plainly” and would continue to comment on policy outside of government.

He highlighted reforms achieved during his tenure, including progress in energy storage, natural gas agreements covering the EEZ and efforts to resolve issues such as the Aphrodite–Isai dispute and the Vasiliko LNG terminal.

Papanastasiou assured Damianos he remains at the ministry’s disposal to support the administration.