Cyprus and Lebanon on Wednesday signed an agreement on the delimitation of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) between the two countries and agreed to explore the idea of a Cyprus-Lebanon electricity interconnection by creating technical teams and conducting a viability study.

In Beirut, President Nikos Christodoulides described the agreement “a milestone of strategic importance”.

Christodoulides travelled to Lebanon on Wednesday morning, where he held a private meeting with his counterpart, Joseph Aoun.

An expanded meeting followed, after which Christodoulides and the Lebanese Minister of Transport and Public Works, Fayez Rassamni, signed the agreement on the delimitation of the EEZ.

He said the deal was an “important and historic occasion” and a milestone of strategic importance “which seals, in the clearest way, the level of our relations”.

“We are sending a strong, political message that Cyprus and Lebanon, on the basis of international law, relevant United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and of course good neighbourly relations, continue to invest in strengthening trust and mutual respect,” Christodoulides said.

