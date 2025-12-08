WISTA International marked its participation at the 34th International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Assembly, which concluded in London after 10 days of detailed discussions and planning for the next biennium.

The meeting, held from ending of November to beginning of December, delivered a series of landmark decisions shaping the IMO’s strategic direction, capacity-building priorities and governance framework for the years ahead.

According to the IMO, delegates adopted 22 resolutions, including the new IMO Capacity Development Strategy, a revised Strategic Plan for 2024–2029 and the results-based budget and work programme for 2026–2027.

As the Assembly closed, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez welcomed what he described as a broad, constructive spirit.

Moreover, he said “Everything placed before this Assembly has been achieved, adopted, or approved.”

He added “You have turned ideas into action and transformed collective ambition into concrete outcomes. Your decisions this week have strengthened the governance and strategic direction of IMO.”

Among the core decisions, the Capacity Development Strategy creates a more streamlined framework to help all Member States, particularly SIDS and LDCs, improve implementation of IMO instruments.

The assembly also endorsed the revised Strategic Plan, outlining eight strategic directions, from integrating emerging technologies and advancing ocean governance to responding to climate change, enhancing supply-chain resilience, addressing the human element and ensuring organisational effectiveness across the IMO system.

Furthermore, delegates approved the Organisation’s results-based budget for 2026–2027, set at £87,427,000, with Member State contributions covering £76,835,000 of the biennium’s financing needs.

During the session, a new 40-Member IMO Council for 2026–2027 was elected and subsequently convened for its 136th meeting, re-electing Spain’s Victor Jiménez as Chair and Morocco’s Amane Fethallah as Vice-Chair.

The assembly also adopted resolutions on the second cycle of the IMO Member State Audit Scheme, an integrated identification number system, and agreed to introduce Arabic as a working language of the Assembly.

WISTA International was represented by president Elpi Petraki, joined by ExCo members Raimah Chowdhury and Jemilat Mahamah, with Laura Betteley also in attendance.

Throughout the week, numerous WISTA members from across the global network were present, underscoring the organisation’s continued engagement with the IMO on issues of safety, inclusivity, sustainability and resilience in maritime.

Reflecting on the assembly, Petraki said she had been “delighted to engage with our maritime community as the year draws to a close,” noting that it was an honour for her, for Laura Betteley and for her ExCo colleagues to represent WISTA International at IMO.

She referred to the assembly’s decisions, including the Capacity Development Strategy, the revised Strategic Plan and the results-based budget, as key developments that will guide the IMO’s work in the coming years.

She also extended warm congratulations to Officer Lee Tae Young, recipient of the 2025 Exceptional Bravery at Sea Award.

Petraki added that it was inspiring to meet WISTA members from across the association’s global network and, moreover, she mentioned joining a tour of the Greenwich Maritime Museum, saying she is always moved by maritime heritage as a board member of the Hellenic Maritime Museum in her home city.

From London, she travelled on to Malmo to spend part of the week at the World Maritime University in her capacity as a member of its Executive Board.

These moments of connection, Petraki concluded, are invaluable for the industry, offering her sincere thanks to everyone involved for the organisation and the meaningful engagement throughout.