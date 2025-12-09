A box containing more than two kilograms of cocaine and more than nine kilograms of cannabis was found in the storage area of a courier company’s premises in Limassol, the police said on Tuesday.

In total, exactly 2.57kg of cocaine and 9.33kg of cannabis was found, with the package having been sent to Cyprus from what the police described as “another European country”.

Officers arrested a 27-year-old man who was due to take receipt of the package, as well as an 18-year-old who was waiting in the 27-year-old’s vehicle.

During a search of the 18-year-old’s person, the police found what they described as a “half-smoked cigarette containing traces of cannabis”, while “various items” were also seized from inside the car.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.