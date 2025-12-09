Cyprus air travel saw significant monthly passenger traffic throughout the summer of 2025, according to data on air transport published by Eurostat this week.

The report showed that the total number of passengers travelling by air across the European Union surged by 8.3 per cent in 2024 compared with the previous year.

Specifically, the total number of passengers travelling by air in the EU reached 1.1 billion in 2024, marking a substantial increase from the 973 million recorded in 2023.

Data shows that all EU countries registered an increase in the number of passengers carried by air compared with 2023.

Hungary reported the largest increase at 19.2 per cent, followed by Czechia at 18.9 per cent and Estonia at 17.8 per cent.

In contrast, the lowest increases were observed in Sweden at 1.3 per cent, Bulgaria at 3.8 per cent, and both France and Ireland at 4.6 per cent.

Focusing on the summer of 2025 for Cyprus, Larnaca airport recorded high passenger volumes, reaching 1,053,701 in June, 1,200,097 in July, and peaking at 1,300,357 in August, before dipping to 1,097,684 in September.

Paphos airport also maintained strong summer traffic, with 379,052 passengers in June, 451,235 in July, 500,926 in August, and 434,747 in September 2025.

Beyond passenger traffic, total air freight and mail transport in the European Union also saw an increase of 8.7 per cent in 2024 compared with 2023.

This growth was primarily driven by a 10.8 per cent growth in extra-EU transport, while intra-EU transport remained almost stable, growing by just 0.1 per cent, and domestic transport saw a fall of 4.3 per cent.

At the national level for freight and mail, Hungary recorded the highest increase at 65.9 per cent, followed by Czechia at 43.7 per cent and Greece at 36.7 per cent.

Only Poland and Latvia registered declines in freight and mail transport, dropping 3.6 per cent and 2.7 per cent, respectively.

In terms of major European airports, the top nine airports for air passenger transport remained the same in 2024.

Paris-Charles de Gaulle was the busiest with 70.3 million passengers, up 4.3 per cent, followed by Amsterdam-Schiphol with 66.8 million passengers, up 8.0 per cent.

Madrid-Barajas handled 66.1 million passengers, up 9.9 per cent, and Frankfurt/Main recorded 61.5 million, up 3.7 per cent.

Barcelona-El Prat placed fifth, recording 54.9 million passengers, an increase of 10.3 per cent.

Roma-Fiumicino placed sixth with 48.7 million passengers, but saw the highest increase among the top 10 airports at 20.8 per cent.

Athens-Eleftherios Venizelos secured 10th place, moving ahead to replace Paris-Orly thanks to a significant passenger growth compared with 2023, increasing by 19.6 per cent.