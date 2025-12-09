Demetra Holdings Plc informed investors on Tuesday that it completed a purchase of 7,800 of its own shares as part of a buyback programme.

This follows previous authorisation from its annual general meeting on June 24, 2025.

The transaction was carried out through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).

The company bought the 7,800 shares at a price of 1.57 cents per share.

The total purchase was composed of six separate transactions, all executed on December 8, 2025, at the same price of 1.57 cents.

These transactions included the purchase of 1,475 shares, 2,525 shares, 1,975 shares, 200 shares, another 200 shares, and 1,425 shares, all adding up to the stated 7,800 total.