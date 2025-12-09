Greek retailer Jumbo Group maintained its growth trajectory in November 2025, even as it operated against last year’s exceptionally strong comparison base.

Despite that, the company recorded a sales increase of around 6 per cent year-on-year, reinforcing the steady consumer demand it has seen across all markets.

Over the January–November period, growth remained close to 8 per cent year-on-year, suggesting that the group’s momentum has held firm as it moves into the decisive final weeks of the year.

At the same time, the company continued to strengthen its international footprint through its franchise partners.

The opening of the fourth Jumbo store in Israel in November further demonstrated the confidence of local partners and added to the brand’s growing presence in the region.

In addition, the Fox Group, which holds the franchise rights for Israel and Canada, plans to expand its Israeli network by another five to six stores in 2026, while also preparing to launch the first three Jumbo stores in Ontario next year, provided no complications arise.

The retailer noted that November and December are traditionally the most critical months for the sector, given that stores operate at full capacity and daily turnover effectively determines full-year performance.

However, the ongoing farmers’ protests have raised concerns, as any escalation could disrupt supply chains through delays at customs, road networks and ports.

Such disruptions, the company said, would immediately affect both domestic resupply and export flows, ultimately weighing on economic activity.

As a result, the group called on the state to ensure stability and the smooth functioning of the country during this period.

Turning to performance by country, Greece saw net sales of the parent company, excluding intragroup transactions, rise by roughly 6 per cent in November. Overall, growth for the eleven-month period stood at around 9 per cent year-on-year.

Cyprus followed with a November increase of about 3 per cent, while year-to-date growth moved to roughly 8 per cent.

Bulgaria delivered a stronger November, posting an increase of nearly 8 per cent including online sales via e-jumbo.bg. Growth for the January–November period came to around 4 per cent.

Romania also maintained positive momentum, recording a rise of roughly 6 per cent in November when online activity is included. Year-to-date performance remained close to 5 per cent.