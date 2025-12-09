

A daily rainfall of 113.11mm, the highest recorded in the Paphos area since 1916, was measured during the recent weather conditions, the met department said on Tuesday.

The heavy rainfall resulted from the barometric low storm Byron, which affected the island over the weekend.

According to the Polis Chrysochous weather station, the area typically records an average of 99.8mm of rain for the entire month of December, based on data from 1961 to 1990.

The Kathikas station in the Paphos area recorded the third-highest daily rainfall for December since 1977, measuring 67.1mm. Only 2001 and 2008 saw higher values, at 99.7mm and 74.5mm respectively.

Over the weekend, several weather stations in the Paphos district and elsewhere on the island registered daily rainfall ranging between 15mm and 57mm due to Byron.

The met department added that between December 5 and 7, the highest rainfall was concentrated in the western and southwestern regions, as well as in higher mountainous areas, with the three-day average reaching 35.1mm.