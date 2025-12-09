Cyprus-based Columbia Shipmanagement has renewed its commitment to advancing gender diversity at sea, following a full day of dialogue and reflection at the She Beyond Conference in Manila, where female seafarers from across the Columbia Group’s global fleet gathered to share experiences and shape future priorities.

Women remain just one per cent of the world’s seafaring workforce, a figure that continues to underline the need for stronger and more coordinated action.

Against this backdrop, Columbia’s She Beyond initiative aims to broaden opportunities, deepen support systems and, crucially, ensure that women feel valued and respected throughout their maritime careers.

The conference brought together participants from the deck, engine and hotel departments, signalling the steady rise in women taking on operational roles on board.

The day opened with remarks from Simona Toma, Chief of Maritime HR at Columbia Group, who called for greater recognition of women’s day-to-day realities at sea and for a strengthened sense of community.

As she put it, “The ideas and experiences shared throughout the She Beyond Conference will play an important role in shaping our ongoing efforts to support the growth and wellbeing of women at sea.”

She added that the connections made and the honest conversations heard will guide Columbia’s broader work to build a more diverse and inclusive maritime workforce in the years ahead.

The programme continued with a series of sessions led by senior members of the Group, including an update from Claudia Paschkewitz, Director of Sustainability, Inclusion and Diversity.

She outlined ongoing initiatives aimed at building confidence, leadership skills and long-term career pathways. Claudia said, “Supporting women at sea requires more than recruitment. It means creating an environment where women feel they belong and can see a clear path to leadership.”

She noted that mentorship, visibility and genuine connection remain central pillars in helping women progress on board.

Alongside these discussions, a workshop on unconscious bias, delivered by Mental Health Support Solutions, part of OneCare Group, encouraged participants to reflect on everyday behaviours and assumptions.

This was followed by an open forum, where women shared personal stories and highlighted the challenges and ambitions shaping their professional journeys, giving Columbia direct insight into the support structures they want to see strengthened.

A dedicated session on the realities faced by women on board then followed, led jointly by Anca Preda, Director of Maritime HR (Cruise), and Claudia Paschkewitz.

Participants spoke candidly about pressures, expectations and cultural barriers encountered across different vessel types. The conversation culminated in a question-and-answer segment and an action-planning exercise that reinforced Columbia’s commitment to listening carefully to lived experience and ensuring these perspectives feed directly into future welfare and development initiatives.

The day closed with a dinner and awards ceremony honouring exceptional service and professional dedication.

Among those recognised was Divina De Chavez Reyes, who received a long-service award marking her twenty years with Columbia.

Reflecting on the event, Mark O’Neil, CEO of Columbia Group, said that women “have always had a rightful place at sea,” adding that the industry must ensure opportunities and working environments truly reflect this.

He explained that initiatives such as She Beyond allow the company to listen directly to the women shaping the future of its fleet and to build stronger systems of support.

Columbia, he noted, will continue investing in programmes that empower women, remove barriers and provide clear pathways to progression, as a diverse workforce is essential for a modern and resilient maritime sector.