Two Cypriot antiquities have been repatriated from the United States, the antiquities department said on Tuesday.

The antiquities were delivered to the Cyprus embassy in Washington in November.

They had been identified on online auctions by officers monitoring the illegal trafficking of Cypriot antiquities and were withdrawn after consultation with the respective auction houses.

The returned objects include a ‘lekythos’, an ancient Greek jug primarily used to store olive oil, and a Bichrome pottery vase, an idiosyncratic item widely produced in Cyprus during the Late Bronze Age.

The antiquities departments date the items in question from 900-750 BC.

The department expressed its gratitude to the auction houses, Brunk Auctions and Nadeau’s Gallery, for their voluntary return of the antiquities as well as their coordination in the repatriation process.