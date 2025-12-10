The Republic of Cyprus and the Republic of Serbia have mutually strengthened their defence ties with the signing of a status of forces agreement on Wednesday.

The accord aims to reinforce the institutional framework for cooperation and streamline joint military activities between the two nations.

The agreement was signed by Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas and his Serbian counterpart, Bratislav Gasic, during a meeting in Nicosia focused on expanding collaboration in shared training exercises and weapons armaments.

Palmas said the signing underlined the “substantial relationship” built over time between the two states and a common understanding of regional security challenges.

He emphasised that Cyprus would continue working to enhance its cooperation with Serbia, expressing confidence that the agreement would further consolidate their “already deep bilateral ties”.

Gasic described the agreement as an important step that would facilitate future cooperation between the armed forces of both countries.

He reaffirmed Serbia’s respect for the Republic’s territorial integrity “on land and at sea”, restating Belgrade’s support for a peaceful resolution to the Cyprus problem in line with UN resolutions.

He said Serbia intended to strengthen both military and economic cooperation, with the goal of improving the capabilities of each country’s armed forces respectively.

Regular engagement between the Serbian army and the Cypriot national guard, he added, would “assist in reinforcing bilateral ties” and “regional stability”.

Palmas said the meeting was the second undertaken by their departments in under three months, reflecting significant momentum in relations.

He briefed Gasic on the security situation in the eastern Mediterranean and discussed the plethora of challenges the republic faces.

Palmas further went on to accuse Turkey’s “revisionist policy” and “growing aggression” in the region, as directly responsible for the crisis.

He reiterated that Cyprus remained committed to resolving disputes in line with international law, and the UN convention on the ‘Law of the Sea’.

He also reaffirmed Cyprus’ position to never recognise the secessionist republic of Kosovo, or in turn its unilateral declaration of independence.

Palmas gave his full support towards Serbia’s accession process and efforts to advance institutional dialogue with the EU.

Gasic expressed gratitude for Cyprus’ support towards Serbia’s EU integration as well as its consistent stance on Kosovo, saying Serbia valued the “principled position” the republic maintained despite external pressure.

He thanked Palmas and invited him to Serbia next year for continued dialogue towards this end.