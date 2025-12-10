Cypriot firms received €138,878 for sustainable tourism push

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) on Wednesday announced that 25 Cypriot tourism small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) successfully completed their sustainability journey under the EU-funded I-STARS project, in an effort to accelerate the green transition of the island’s tourism sector.

“Through targeted funding, technical guidance, and personalised support, these businesses have taken significant steps toward becoming more sustainable, resilient, and competitive in the green transition of the tourism sector,” the chamber stated.

A total of €138,878 was allocated to the 25 Cypriot grantees, enabling them to design and implement actions that strengthen their environmental performance and embed sustainability in their daily operations.

Over the course of their journey, the SMEs carried out a wide range of activities, including the development of sustainability strategy action plans tailored specifically to their business model.

Food waste audits were conducted, leading directly to waste-reduction measures and improved resource management within the participating firms.

Energy audits were a key feature, which helped businesses in the identification of energy-saving opportunities and the adoption of greener practices.

Participants worked toward the adoption of sustainability certifications and alignment with international good practices for the industry.

They also introduced innovative and responsible tourism measures that engaged their staff, suppliers, and visitors.

“These achievements demonstrate that even small businesses can make measurable progress in sustainability when empowered with the right tools, support, and incentives,” Keve said

The Cyprus-based SMEs that completed the I-STARS Sustainability Journey included restaurants, villas, resorts, hotels, and travel agencies.

These included Adelfoi Antoniou Estiatorio, AD Philippou, Aliathon Resort, Alltime tourist complex Ltd (St Raphael Resort & Marina), Amathus Corporation, and Amathus Corporation (Amathus Travel).

Other participants were Anemi Brands Ltd (Maison Anemi), Azelco Ltd (King Jason Protaras), Bella Napa Hotels (Amarande Hotel), Bricona Holding Ltd (Amanti made for two Hotels Ayia Napa-Cyprus), C.A. China Spice Restaurants Ltd (Anama Restaurant), and Creative Tours.

The list continued with Domniki Hotel Apts Ltd (Louis Infinity Blu Hotel Protaras), Ioannides Old Limassol Restaurant, Kanika Hotels Ltd (Alexander the Great Beach Hotel), Louis Group Ltd (Louis Travel), Melpo Antia Hotels Ltd (Melpo Antia Hotel & Suites), and M. F. Oros Maxaira Ltd (Oros Maxaira).

P. Charalambous & Sons (Paliomonastiro Weddings and Events), Pipis Hotels Ltd (Alasia Hotel), Somerstown (Amavi Made for Two Hotels), Top Kinisis Travel Public Ltd (Top Kinisis), Vassos Ioannou Ltd (Nissi Plage Hotel & Spa), Venus Beach Hotel, and Winestories (Zambartas Wineries) also successfully completed the project.

Five short videos showcasing inspiring stories from selected grantees from Cyprus who benefited from the I-STARS Grant Scheme are now available on the chamber’s YouTube channel.

These videos highlight how local tourism businesses embraced sustainability, improved operations, and strengthened their market positioning.

The chamber also provided additional details about I-STARS. This EU-funded initiative specifically empowers tourism SMEs across five island regions (Cyprus, Greece, Ireland, Italy, and Spain) in order to accelerate their transition towards sustainability.

By offering grants, training, tools, and personalised consultancy, the project enables small tourism enterprises to innovate, reduce their environmental footprint, and adopt responsible business practices that contribute to the long-term resilience of the European tourism ecosystem.