Bank of Cyprus (BoC), in collaboration with the Education Ministry and Hermes Airports, organised another event as part of the “Young People Ask and Provide Solutions” initiative, focusing on the prevention and management of environmental challenges, particularly flooding, this time in Larnaca district.

The event, held through BoC’s SupportCY network and in collaboration with the University of Cyprus’ Centre of Excellence for Research and Innovation “Kios”, took place at Larnaca International Airport, hosting 60 graduating students from all Larnaca secondary schools.

Attendees took part in an experiential workshop simulating extreme weather events, with the aim of strengthening climate resilience and cultivating personal responsibility for protecting the environment. Through group work, the students discussed ways and measures to prevent and deal with flooding, designed ideas for informing the public, and developed practical approaches that can be applied at both school and community level. The initiative concluded with the children’s teams presenting their proposals and suggestions, demonstrating that the younger generation has the knowledge, imagination and, above all, the voice to shape a more resilient world.

The Bank’s Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, Ellie Ioannidou, warmly thanked all the partners and expressed appreciation for the presence of the young participants. “As Bank of Cyprus, we will continue to amplify the voice of the younger generation,” she said. “We congratulate the children for their participation in today’s innovative workshop on climate resilience, but above all for the enthusiasm, freshness, creativity and passion they showed in proposing practical solutions to real challenges.”

Stressing the importance for the younger generation to understand the challenges of the climate crisis and risks of extreme weather events in a timely manner, Marios Stavrou, Head of Operations at SupportCY noted that managing major floods requires the cooperation of many services. He added that the 60 Larnaca pupils participated in a realistic decision-making scenario, taking on relevant roles.

For his part, Dr Matthaios Pantelis, Assistant Professor at University of Cyprus and the Kios Centre of Excellence, thanked Bank of Cyprus for the important initiative, stressing that such interactive experiences help young people understand the role of technology in addressing climate change. He added that the Kios Centre will continue to support similar actions in the future.

Maria Kouroupi, Director of Aviation Development, Marketing and Communications at Hermes Airports, emphasised the company’s commitment to sustainability through a holistic strategy. She congratulated BoC on the initiative, underscoring the importance of such actions in promoting education, social responsibility and skills. In addition, she pointed out that cooperation and the exchange of good practices between organisations contribute to the creation of more resilient and responsible communities.

Bank of Cyprus, together with its partners, will continue to invest in initiatives that empower our young people and strengthen their environmental awareness and social responsibility.