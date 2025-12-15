True to its long-standing social commitment and the ideals of volunteering, Petrolina successfully organised, once again, its annual blood drive among the company’s employees and management.

This year’s second blood drive, held in memory of Kostakis Lefkaritis, Executive Chairman of Petrolina who passed away recently, took place on December 12, 2025, at the company’s headquarters in Larnaca.

The enthusiastic response of Petrolina’s personnel, as well as of Petrolina, Agip and Eni petrol station employees, was heart-warming, expressing their selfless dedication to contributing to society.

Blood donation events are an important part of the company’s contribution to society, with Petrolina having established a Voluntary Blood Donation Team in 1998, primarily to provide services to blood donors and their first-degree relatives, as well as to the public.