Bitcoin has been struggling to regain directional momentum as macro signals dampen short-term risk appetite. Despite a widely expected rate cut from the US Federal Reserve, BTC has failed to sustain upside moves, instead drifting sideways below key resistance levels. This lack of follow-through has frustrated traders who expected renewed upside after months of institutional adoption headlines.

As Bitcoin consolidates, market participants have increasingly been searching for what crypto to buy now beyond large-cap names. That rotation has brought renewed attention to early-stage DeFi opportunities, with Mutuum Finance (MUTM), priced at $0.035, emerging as a focal point among the best cryptos to buy now for higher-growth exposure.

Bitcoin price stalls as macro caution lingers

Bitcoin has been trading around the $90,000 zone after briefly pushing above $94,000 following the Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point rate cut. Optimism faded quickly after Chair Jerome Powell signaled a cautious stance heading into 2026, surprising markets that had priced in a more accommodative outlook. The Fed’s updated projections showed limited consensus for additional easing next year, which kept risk assets under pressure.

Bitcoin slid below $90,000 before stabilizing near $89,700, reflecting a classic sell-the-fact reaction. Analysts have noted that adoption indicators continue improving, yet price action has lagged. This growing gap between long-term optimism and short-term movement has encouraged traders to explore alternative plays while BTC remains range-bound.

Mutuum Finance fast selling presale

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has been attracting growing interest as traders pivot from Bitcoin’s sideways action toward a cheap crypto with defined upside potential. The presale has raised $19,500,000 since it began, while Total MUTM Holders since presale began have reached 18,500. Phase 6 is now 98% filled, leaving little room before allocations close. The current price in Phase 6 stands at $0.035, marking a 250% or 3.5x increase from the Phase 1 price of $0.01.

Phase 6 is selling out fast, and the chance to scoop tokens at this price is quickly ending. Once Phase 7 opens, the token price will rise by nearly 20% to $0.04. The MUTM launch price has been set at $0.06, placing current buyers on track for a projected 460% return after launch. This pricing structure has kept Mutuum Finance firmly in discussions around the best crypto to invest in and what crypto to buy now.

Massive FOMO among investors has been noticeable as Phase 6 nears completion. Missing this stage means entering at a higher valuation, a reality that has intensified fear of missing out. Traders watching allocation levels shrink daily have been responding by accelerating entries before the next price step.

Mutuum Finance V1 protocol

Mutuum Finance has been reinforcing its presale momentum by confirming concrete development milestones. The team has announced that the V1 protocol will debut on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This release will introduce core components including a Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and a Liquidator Bot. ETH and USDT will serve as the initial assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral operations, with additional tokens planned after live testing. This progression from planning to deployment has strengthened Mutuum Finance’s appeal as a new cryptocurrency focused on execution rather than speculation, a key factor for traders evaluating the best crypto to buy in the current market environment.

Community engagement has also played a role in sustaining attention. Mutuum Finance has launched a $100,000 giveaway, awarding $10,000 in MUTM to each of 10 winners. This initiative has expanded visibility across social platforms and brought new participants into the presale funnel.

Alongside this, a live dashboard tracks the top 50 holders, adding transparency to participation dynamics. These incentives have supported steady inflows as Phase 6 approaches full allocation, reinforcing momentum while Bitcoin remains locked in consolidation.

Mutuum Finance security progress

Mutuum Finance has continued advancing its security framework in parallel with development. An independent audit is currently in progress, with Halborn Security reviewing the protocol’s lending and borrowing contracts. The codebase has been finalized and is undergoing formal analysis, a step that signals readiness ahead of the upcoming testnet launch. These measures have provided additional reassurance for traders searching for what crypto to invest in as they look beyond Bitcoin’s near-term stagnation.

As Bitcoin trades sideways and waits for clearer macro signals, investors have been broadening their focus toward early-stage opportunities with defined catalysts. Mutuum Finance has been standing out in that search for the best crypto to buy now, as Phase 6 nears its end and pricing prepares to move higher.

