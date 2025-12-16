Parliament’s decision to raise the fine for illegally parking at electric vehicle charging stations to €85 was welcomed by the association of electric vehicle companies on Tuesday.

The decision was approved by the House of representatives last month and was formalised this month through an amendment to the extrajudicial settlement of offences law.

The measure targets the routine blockage of charging points by conventional vehicles or, in turn, electric vehicles not actively charging.

Under the new rules, an electric vehicle is charging only when its cable is physically connected to the charger.

Vehicles that do not meet this condition are subject to the same €85 fine.

The regulation also applies to municipal parking areas.

In its statement, the association said the amendment “strengthens the protection of charging infrastructure and supports the development of electric mobility in Cyprus”.

It stressed that illegal parking undermines the operation of the charging network and disrupts daily use for EV drivers.

The amendment was introduced by Ecologist leader and MP Stavros Papadouris following public outcry over blocked charging points and is aligned with existing penalties for comparable traffic violations.