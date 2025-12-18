Clear skies prevail on Thursday, with temperatures reaching 19C inland, 21C along the coast and 9C in the highest mountains.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, turning to a fresh breeze of 5 Beaufort in the afternoon, over slight seas.

Thursday night continues to be mainly clear, with a west to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 9C inland, 12C along the coast and 4C in the highest mountains.

Friday and Saturday will be mainly fine with clouds forming at times, yielding isolated showers overnight.

Temperatures will remain above the seasonal average.