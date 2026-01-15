What does this weekend behold? Winter swimming, cabaret shows, carboot sales, live music, children’s theatre, cinema nights that place the spotlight on Cypriot films, exhibitions and events that ditch the small talk.

Ayia Napa

The fun begins before the weekend even arrives in Ayia Napa as its Town Hall fills with music and dances from Cyprus. The Chorotheama Cultural Dance Group of Xylofagou will present the dance performance Rhythms and Steps of Cyprus this Thursday at 7.30pm, offering cultural entertainment with free admission.

Daredevils can also join the 3rd International Ayia Napa Winter Swimmers Festival, which is on from Saturday to January 20 and attend its group swimming events, competitions, workshops and more to get a dose of winter sports à la Cyprus.

Limassol

Limassol also has a charming event this week for music lovers as the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra presents its Starlight 3 concert at the Pattihio Municipal Theatre on Thursday. Joined by soprano Miah Persson and conductor Wolfram Christ, the orchestra will perform masterpieces by Mozart, Mendelssohn and Beethoven. The same concert will also be presented the following evening at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre.

As the weekend arrives, Limassol nightlife gets a spicy treat with Velvet: a Modern Cabaret Show on Saturday night at Theama Venue. More than just a show, this cabaret experience blends music, movement and emotion with 15 performers on stage. The performance is in English, suitable for those above 18 and lasts two-and-a-half hours.

Nicosia

This Friday, a new cinema series continues in Lympia featuring Cypriot films. Every Friday night in January, a different local film will be screened at the Akropol Lympia Cinema-Theatre and up next in the series is Five Shillings Nylon by Christos Siopahas.

Back in the city centre, an exhibition on Cyprus’ mythical figures, legends and folk tales has opened this week at Medieval Hall Kastelliotissa and is on until February 25. Legendary figures of local folklore, such as Digenis, Sierolotta, the Kallikantzari-Gobblins, and the Rigaina come to life at the Myths of Cyprus exhibition through 3D installations and models.

On Saturday, St Paul’s Anglican Cathedral organises its first Car Boot Sale of 2026, filling its courtyard and indoor areas with second-hand items and vendors. The event will be on from 10am to 1pm.

Five Shillings Nylon

Later in the day, the Nostalgia performance will highlight Nicosia’s multicultural facets by placing its diverse communities in the spotlight. Nostalgia is presented by the Agioi Omologites Cultural Workshop and looks at Nicosia’s traditions and history, from the Byzantine Era to today, and its evolution through the centuries, featuring several languages and dialects from the region.

Paphos

Technopolis 20 welcomes back renowned Cypriot pianist Manolis Neophytou this Friday for a recital. Starting at 8pm, Neophytou will perform a rich programme featuring the masterpieces of Satie, Sviridov, Albéniz, Dorantes, Lecuona, Hadjidakis and Theodorakis among other composers.

Then on Saturday, a new kind of event will arrive in Paphos. F*ck the Small Talkis a world-touring concept that seeks to connect strangers through fun, engaging and meaningful ways that ignore the small talk and typical networking banter. Through curated games, activities and conversations, participants get to know each other in alternative approaches, offering a unique experience.

Larnaca

Last but not least, the children’s theatre performance Once Upon…a Country in Larnaca this Sunday at 11am remarkably combines fairy tales from lands far, far away. Stories from Italy, China and India will be brought together on the stage of G Lycourgos Theatre by Piccolo Theatre. The performance will include live actors, contemporary puppetry techniques, storytelling and audio-visual magic to charm audiences with world tales and offer heart-warming messages.

