A tense debate erupted on Wednesday in the parliamentary legal committee over reform to police working hours, with police chief, Themistos Arnaoutis. standing firm despite strong opposition from unions.

The controversy centred on a decision by Arnaoutis to alter the shift system of more than 1,000 front-line officers, a move unions describe as “unilateral and damaging”, and one which has already triggered street protests outside the House.

Addressing the committee, Arnaoutis made clear he would not suspend or reconsider the reform.

He said he had exercised powers granted to him under article 8 of the police law and stressed that the harmonisation of police working hours with the wider public service was approved by the cabinet in 2019 and ratified by parliament the same year.

This policy however was never fully implemented by previous administration.

He framed the changes as part of a broader modernisation of the police, citing operational needs, budgetary constraints and the increased demands arising from Cyprus’ presidency of the EU council.

Independent expert studies, he said, concluded that the adjustment was necessary for a sustainable and effective police force.

“The modernisation of the police is not against its people, but for them,” he told MPs.

Police unions rejected that narrative.

Nikos Loizides, Isotita (Equality) union president, said consultation had been reduced to mere information and that officers “were paying the price through fewer rest days and indirect pay losses, while total working hours remained effectively unchanged”.

He pointed to audit service findings showing failures to grant statutory rest days, warning that the new system “compounded fatigue and psychological pressure on staff”.

Angelos Nikolaou, president of police association SAK, said repeated requests for dialogue were ignored before the decision was announced, describing police officers as “physically and mentally exhausted”.

A tired officer, he warned, is “less effective and more exposed to danger, at a time of rising criminal activity”.

Exchanges grew heated, with the chief demanding respect after critical language was used to describe his decision, saying he had “been mocked publicly for days”.

House president Annita Demetriou and protesting police officers outside the House (Christos Theodorides)

Despite calls from MPs for a temporary suspension pending further dialogue, Arnaoutis refused, arguing the matter was already before the courts and institutionally could not be paused.

Committee chairman and Disy MP Nikos Tornaritis said police reorganisation was not a political preference but a constitutional obligation, as organised and serious crime was expanding and “public confidence in security had been shaken”.

He argued that effective policing was a “pillar of democracy, not a threat to it”, and outlined the need for structural reform, stronger specialised units, and a visible police presence that restored a sense of public safety.

Opposition MPs repeatedly returned to the issue of timing and labour peace.

Akel MP Aristos Damianou described the reform as a “damaging unilateral choice at a critical moment”, arguing that reducing rest days and income undermined frontline capacity “just as crime was becoming more aggressive and organised”.

He called for the complete withdrawal of the decision, warning that internal unrest weakens the police response.

Diko MP Christiana Erotokritou and Dipa MP Alekos Tryfonides urged all sides to return to substantive talks without prerequisite formalities.

Elam MP Sotiris Ioannou said it was contradictory to demand efficiency while cutting financial benefits, warning that such measures directly erode public security.

Outside parliament, around 100 police officers demonstrated during the session, holding banners denouncing cuts to working conditions.

Isotita has filed a recourse with the administrative court, though it has said it would consider withdrawing it if an agreement is reached through dialogue by early February.