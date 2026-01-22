The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) on Wednesday set out an extensive account of its supervisory activity during the previous year, along with its priorities for 2026, during a press conference in Nicosia.

Speaking against a backdrop of rising regulatory complexity, rapid technological change and geopolitical uncertainty, the commission framed the past year as one of intensified oversight and institutional preparation ahead of Cyprus assuming the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2026.

The presentation was delivered by the commission’s chairman George Theocharides, who underlined that investor protection, transparency and financial sector resilience remain central to the regulator’s mandate.

“CySEC continues to approach supervision with consistency, evidence, and adaptability, investing in strengthening both its regulatory and supervisory frameworks, as well as in transparency, technology, and financial literacy,” he said.

Thirty-six per cent of published electronic property auctions in Cyprus are suspended following agreements reached between borrowers and lenders, the Cyprus Banking Association said during a press conference held to present the e-auction electronic auction system.

The Cyprus Banking Association explained that the platform was developed and is managed by ACB E-Auctions Ltd, a company established in 2019 that is a 100 per cent subsidiary of the association.

It was explained that electronic auctions operate under a very strict legal framework that precisely defines both the procedure and the role of each party involved.

The process is governed by the 2019 order of the Finance Ministry on the sale of mortgaged property through an electronic auction system, under which the execution of each auction is carried out in a fully automated manner without human intervention.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has announced that the Minds in Cyprus programme will return this year with an expanded international footprint, building on strong early momentum in attracting highly skilled Cypriots back to the country.

The chamber said the initiative, which was first launched in 2025 as part of the government’s action plan for the repatriation of talent, has already generated significant interest among Cypriot professionals living abroad.

According to the chamber, the programme has resonated with highly skilled Cypriot professionals in the diaspora, reinforcing the view that targeted incentives and direct engagement can help reverse long-standing brain drain trends.

The chamber said the return of Minds in Cyprus in 2026 reflects growing confidence in the programme’s ability to connect Cypriot companies with experienced professionals willing to consider returning home.

Cyprus ranked among the European Union’s most transport-intensive countries in 2024, placing fourth for car ownership and second for air travel per capita, according to Eurostat’s latest data report.

The figures show that Cyprus recorded 661 passenger cars per 1,000 inhabitants last year, well above the EU average of 578.

Only Italy, Luxembourg and Finland reported higher levels of motorisation.

By contrast, Latvia, Romania and Hungary posted the lowest rates across the bloc.

At the same time, Cyprus stood out in air travel, reflecting its strong dependence on aviation and tourism.

With 12.5 air passengers per inhabitant in 2024, it ranked second in the EU, behind Malta at 15.6. Luxembourg and Ireland followed at a distance, each with 7.5 passengers per capita, while the EU average stood at 2.3.

Cyprus Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis has wrapped up a visit to the United Kingdom, where she met with British officials and international maritime representatives in London.

The meetings allowed participants to discuss Cyprus’ national shipping policy, as well as the country’s priorities during its presidency of the Council of the EU.

The three-day working visit came shortly after Cyprus’ re-election to the Council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and was shaped by a clear focus on reinforcing cooperation, both bilaterally and at multilateral level, while keeping Cyprus closely engaged with the global shipping community.

In this context, Hadjimanolis met her British counterpart, Keir Mather, initially presenting the priorities of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

From there, the discussion moved to the strengthening of Cyprus–UK relations, while particular reference was also made to progress in implementing the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoU) between the two countries.

Demetra Holdings Plc concluded the purchase of another 5,400 of its own shares at a price of 1.56 cents during a trading session held on January 20.

This transaction was carried out pursuant to the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to an announcement released on Wednesday, this action was taken in accordance with the relevant authorisation granted during the company’s annual general meeting which took place on June 24, 2025.

The firm utilised the services of the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd, more commonly known as CISCO, to facilitate the purchases on the market.

According to the specific trading data provided for the session on January 20, 2026, the first transaction involved the acquisition of 587 shares at a price of 1.56 cents.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has that it will host the Money Conference 2026 in Nicosia next month.

The even will bring together investors and financial leaders to discuss market trends and alternative investment opportunities.

The conference will take place for the eighth consecutive year, reflecting what the organisers described as sustained interest in high-level discussion around financial markets and investment strategies.

The event is being organised by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry in cooperation with Top Kinisis Conferences and Events.

The conference is scheduled to be held on February 11, 2026 at the Hilton Nicosia.

Renewable energy use in transport across the European Union edged higher in 2024, but Cyprus recorded a slight decline, according to a report from Eurostat released on Wednesday.

The figures show that renewable energy in transport at EU level reached 11.2 per cent in 2024, marking a 0.2 percentage point increase from 2023 and continuing a long-term upward trend from 1.4 per cent in 2004, when the time series began.

Despite this progress, the EU remains 17.8 percentage points below the 29 per cent target for 2030 on the use of renewable energy sources in transport.

In Cyprus, updated Eurostat data show that the share of energy from renewable sources in transport stood at 7.192 per cent in 2024, down slightly from 7.285 per cent in 2023.

This corresponds to a year-on-year decrease of 0.1 percentage points, placing Cyprus among the seven EU member states that recorded a decline between 2023 and 2024.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Wednesday announced that it has accepted the listing of new Cyprus government treasury bills following an auction held earlier this month.

According to the announcement, the Cyprus Stock Exchange accepted the admission to trading of 21,600 thirteen-week Cyprus government treasury bills, issued as first issue, series 2026, with a maturity period running from January 23, 2026 to April 24, 2026.

Each treasury bill carries a nominal value of €1,000, bringing the total value of the issue to €21.6 million.

The treasury bills arose from an auction conducted on January 19, 2026, and their admission was approved in line with Article 58(1) of the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange Law.

At the same time, the exchange confirmed the simultaneous admission of the treasury bills to the Central Depository and Central Registry.