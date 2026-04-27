First Lady Philippa Karsera, currently serving as Director of Consular Affairs and Schengen at the foreign ministry, was on Monday promoted to permanent ambassador.

The Public Service Commission said she was one of four people promoted to fill vacant permanent ambassador positions in the foreign service.

The commission said the appointments will take effect from May 15.

The other three promotions are Thessalia Siampou who currently serves as political director at the foreign ministry; Maria Michael who is currently the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations; and Charis Moritsis who previously served as the first Cyprus ambassador to Tokyo.

According to earlier reports, Karsera took part in the selection process as normal, in line with the procedures set out in the relevant legislation.

Karsera sat written examinations as required and, last Friday appeared before the Public Service Commission for an interview as part of the process.