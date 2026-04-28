The trial of five defendants linked to the January 17 shooting incident in Larnaca was postponed again on Tuesday after a member of the criminal court was absent, with all accused remaining in custody pending a new hearing on May 14.

The five defendants, aged 20, 26, 26, 32 and 48, appeared before the Larnaca permanent criminal court as part of an ongoing investigation into a violent confrontation in the city centre earlier this year.

Proceedings could not continue due to the court’s incomplete composition.

All five face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit a felony, participation in a criminal organisation, illegal possession and transportation of a firearm, possession of explosives, extortion, racketeering, and assault causing actual bodily harm.

Two of the defendants, the 48-year-old and a 26-year-old, also face additional charges related to the alleged assault of a 39-year-old European national in the village of Pyla in the early hours of the same day.

Authorities have confirmed that three additional suspects, aged 26, 27 and 35, remain at large.

The charges stem from events on January 17, when a confrontation in central Larnaca escalated into violence involving weapons including knives, metal bars and an axe.

Two gunshots were reported near Larnaca police headquarters during the incident.

Investigators allege the case is linked to attempted extortion, with claims that a businessman was approached for an initial payment followed by ongoing demands.