The government has a role to play in preventing repeated violations of the buffer zone, Avlona community leader Menelaos Savva said on Tuesday, urging authorities to step up practical measures to protect lawful activity in the area.

“We want our own state, our own government, to take measures to prevent violations,” he said, noting that while military action is not an option, other steps could strengthen protection and safety for those legally operating within the buffer zone.

Savva outlined a series of proposals, including infrastructure projects, the registration of public and rural roads, the extension of lighting, and permits for prefabricated structures to be used as agricultural storage.

He pointed out that in some areas the buffer zone in Avlona exceeds four kilometres in width, suggesting that controlled development could be possible without raising tensions.

“In some areas, a young couple could build a home two kilometres from the northern boundary, if they own the land,” he said.

He argued that increased legitimate activity would act as a deterrent to violations and illegal practices, including smuggling, irregular migration and poaching.

“Activity in the area would prevent violations and any unlawful actions,” he said.

Expressing frustration at decades of inaction, Savva added: “There are many things our state can do, and unfortunately for 52 years nothing has been done. We are asking for the obvious and we are not being heard.”

He stressed that communities affected by the division, including Avlona, Katokopia and Zodia, deserve concrete support.

“This injustice must be addressed through measures taken by the state,” he said, clarifying that “We are not asking the state to go to war or create an incident.”

Savva also warned that current responses to repeated incursions remain insufficient.

“Our government must take measures to prevent violations,” he said on Tuesday.

He added that the situation in the Avlona buffer zone had been calm until Monday, though uncertainty remained over developments earlier on Tuesday.

He confirmed that a Turkish settler who had recently entered the buffer zone without authorisation had completed agricultural work on Sunday afternoon. According to Savva, the individual ignored instructions from the UN force in Cyprus, lacked permission to enter the area and was not the lawful owner of the land being cultivated.

Savva noted that the same individual had breached the buffer zone the previous week and had been asked to leave by UN forces.

The community leader said patrols by Unficyp had intensified following a meeting on March 31 with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus, Khassim Diagne, during which concerns were raised about an expected increase in violations ahead of the harvest period.

He said instructions had been given for more frequent patrols, both by vehicle and helicopter.

“The area is being monitored, but patrols alone do not bring results,” Savva said. “Something more must be done by the UN peacekeeping force to stop the Turks.”