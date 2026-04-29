Apollon Limassol and Paphos FC will contest this year’s Coca-Cola Cup final after securing their places through semi-final results on Wednesday.

Apollon progressed following a goalless draw against Apoel at the GSP Stadium in the second leg, advancing with a 4-2 aggregate score after their first-leg victory.

The Limassol side managed the tie without conceding, maintaining their advantage from the opening match to book their place in the final.

Paphos FC also confirmed qualification with a 3-1 win over Ael Limassol in their second leg, sealing a 5-2 aggregate result across the two matches.

The result ensured a second consecutive victory over Ael in the semi-final stage.

The final marks Paphos FC’s third successive appearance in the competition having won the trophy in 2024 against Omonia Nicosia before losing to Aek Larnaca in 2025.

Both teams now advance to the final stage of the competition.