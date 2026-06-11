The University of Cyprus has submitted proposals for four new English-language undergraduate degrees to the education ministry, following the launch of its first foreign-language bachelor’s programme earlier this year.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail on Wednesday, university officials confirmed that proposals have been lodged with Education Minister Athina Michaelidou for new English-language undergraduate programmes in the fields of medicine, business administration and economics, with the institution aiming to admit students from September 2027, subject to approval by the cabinet.

The move follows earlier governmental approval earlier this year for the university’s first English-language undergraduate degree, a bachelor’s programme in urban sustainability studies offered through the Young Universities for the Future of Europe alliance.

University officials informed that all students enrolled on the proposed programmes, including Cypriots, EU nationals and international students, would be required to pay tuition fees, those being €5,300 per year, bringing the total cost of the three-year degrees to approximately €15,900.

Unlike existing undergraduate Greek-language programmes at the University of Cyprus, where eligible Cypriot and EU students study free of charge, the new English-language degrees would operate on a self-financing basis under the legislative framework governing foreign-language programmes at public universities.

Officials said the primary target market would be students from overseas, particularly those seeking internationally recognised English-language qualifications within the EU.

The university also expects interest from students completing the International Baccalaureate and from graduates of private English-speaking schools in Cyprus.

At the same time, the institution intends to attract students who complete the Pancyprian examinations and wish to pursue studies in English.

Applicants from the Greek-language secondary education system would be required to demonstrate English proficiency through recognised language qualifications or equivalent evidence of competence at GCSE level.

University representatives said the programmes are intended to strengthen the institution’s international profile while creating new revenue streams that can support academic development and investment.

The proposals form part of a concerted effort by the university to expand its reach beyond the domestic market and compete more directly with private universities and international institutions operating in the region.

The University of Cyprus became eligible to offer foreign-language undergraduate degrees following legislative changes approved by parliament, allowing public universities to introduce programmes in languages other than Greek and Turkish.

Under the legislation, such courses must be fully self-funded and are subject to oversight regarding tuition fees and operating costs.