A total of 121 livestock units have now been affected by foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), following the confirmation of a new case announced on Wednesday.

Second-dose vaccination coverage currently stands at 84 per cent for cattle, 78 per cent for sheep and 41 per cent for pigs, according to figures released on Thursday.

The latest case was detected within the infected zone in Mammari at a sheep and goat farm housing approximately 80 adult animals.

The animals are being immediately culled, according to the Veterinary Services.

The agriculture ministry said around 6,650 animals have been culled since the disease was first detected in the Larnaca district in February.

Culling operations have taken place in the districts of Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca.