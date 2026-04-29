The Association of Cyprus Banks has outlined a new strategy focused on strengthening outward engagement, as newly appointed director general Marios Skandalis presented the plan during a media briefing.

Speaking at a working breakfast with representatives of the media, Skandalis described the initiative as a new chapter in the organisation’s long-standing history, aimed at reinforcing its role in society and the economy.

The strategy centres on enhancing openness and building meaningful relationships with social and business stakeholders, as well as strengthening cooperation with the state.

According to the association, the new approach seeks a more active and influential role through dialogue and proactive collaboration, positioning the organisation as a reliable partner that listens to the needs of both the market and society and takes action.

“The Association of Cyprus Banks, building on its long-standing contribution, is moving forward into a new chapter of activities,” said Skandalis.

“Our intention is clear, we want an organisation that is more open and that actively seeks synergies with all social and economic partners,” he added.

The presentation highlighted the need for a multi-layered approach that goes beyond the traditional boundaries of banking, extending cooperation to the state and various institutions while maintaining an open channel of communication with society.

In terms of cooperation with the state, the association aims to provide practical support to strengthen the economy and safeguard Cyprus’ reputation, positioning itself as one of the most trusted and effective partners.

“The aim is to provide tangible support to the work of the state in strengthening the economy and maintaining a strong reputation, establishing the association as one of its most trusted and effective partners,” Skandalis stated.

The strategy also emphasises closer collaboration with business and social organisations, with the goal of promoting shared objectives and joint initiatives.

At the same time, the association seeks to maintain an open line of communication with society, focusing on strengthening relationships with borrowers, pensioners, young people, consumers and other social groups.

This approach is intended to promote transparency and mutual understanding, while positioning the association as a catalyst for advancing broader societal goals.

“This new beginning seeks to become an evolution that builds on past experience in order to respond to the challenges of the present and the future,” the association said.

Moreover, the association reaffirmed that “its commitment remains to support the Cypriot economy and society“, presenting itself as a modern, outward-looking and responsible institution.