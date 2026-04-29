Jet fuel availability, oil supply pressures and wider energy security concerns dominated discussions on Wednesday as European transport ministers and officials met in Nicosia.

European sustainable transport commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas said the EU is working on measures to secure supply chains, including alternative fuel sourcing.

“We are also working to secure alternative supply routes for Europe, including jet fuel imports from the United States of America,” he said, adding that emergency stockpiles may be used “only if necessary”.

He linked current pressures to instability in the Middle East and disruptions affecting global shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz.

“The ongoing obstruction of passage through the Strait of Hormuz affects every mode of transport in every member state,” he said, warning that without restored freedom of navigation, the consequences would be “devastating, not only for Europe, but also for the rest of the world”.

Tzitzikostas said the EU is preparing guidance on transport resilience measures, including airport operations, fuel transfer rules and the use of public service obligations.

He said temporary regulatory adjustments could be introduced if conditions deteriorate further.

He also pointed to the ‘Accelerate EU’ plan, which includes a new fuel observatory to monitor supply and stock levels across member states.

“The only way out of the turmoil is diplomacy,” he said, adding that the EU must accelerate the transition towards alternative fuels and strengthen energy independence.

Transport minister Alexis Vafeades said Cyprus is contributing data collection on fuel activity as part of EU coordination efforts.

“We are recording all activities related to fuel consumption,” he said, adding that the information will be shared with member states to improve understanding of usage patterns and potential response measures.

He assured that there is currently no fuel shortage, but stressed preparedness measures.

“What we really believe we need to do is be ready to deal with the situation if it arises,” he said.

Vafeades said approximately 14 million barrels of oil pass through the Strait of Hormuz, though he insisted Europe is not as directly dependent on that route compared with other regions.

He said the focus at the EU level is on strengthening transport infrastructure and coordination mechanisms to prevent fragmentation in the single market during crises.

Addressing the meeting, he said transport infrastructure has become a matter of strategic importance.

“Transport infrastructure is no longer neutral, but a cornerstone of Europe’s security, resilience and sovereignty,” he said.

“The choices we make today will determine whether Europe can act decisively, independently and effectively in times of crisis.”

He said discussions among ministers focused on rail and ports as key pillars of connectivity and security, alongside measures to improve certification and licensing efficiency and accelerate deployment of European rail systems.

He said ministers had recognised “significant pressure on transport systems across the EU, in particular aviation, maritime and road transport”, while reaffirming the need for coordination at a European level to maintain supply stability and balance short-term response with longer-term decarbonisation goals.

He welcomed the European Commission’s AccelerateEU initiative, describing it as part of efforts to support resilience and transition in the transport sector.