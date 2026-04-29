EU maritime ministers signed the “Nicosia Declaration” on Wednesday, setting out a joint framework focused on seafarer training, working conditions and gender equality in the shipping sector.

The declaration, endorsed at the informal EU council responsible for maritime transport, is structured around seven axes and places emphasis on strengthening maritime education and improving the attractiveness of seafaring careers.

It calls for coordinated outreach across education systems and closer cooperation between public authorities, maritime academies and industry bodies.

It also highlights the need for improved protection of seafarers’ rights and working conditions, particularly amid what the declaration describes as “digital transformation and geopolitical risks” affecting maritime operations.

It stresses the importance of maintaining fair labour standards and supporting career continuity, including transitions to shore-based roles.

The text sets out commitments to modernise maritime training in line with emerging technologies, including automation, digital systems and alternative fuels.

It calls for greater focus on cybersecurity and data protection, alongside improved information-sharing mechanisms to strengthen operational safety.

It also supports further harmonisation of international training standards under the STCW convention, with an emphasis on adapting certification and education systems to reflect evolving industry requirements.

The declaration promotes expanded use of simulation-based training, electronic certification systems and closer industry cooperation to improve practical training opportunities.

A central element of the declaration addresses gender imbalance in the sector.

It recognises the “underrepresentation of women in maritime professions” and calls for targeted measures to increase participation, including mentoring, leadership development and efforts to create safer and more inclusive working environments free from discrimination and harassment.

Speaking after the signing, European sustainable transport commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas said the declaration reflects a shift in how seafarers are viewed within EU policy.

“It marks a turning point in the way we perceive seafarers in Europe,” he said.

He added that the document is “a strong political commitment to the human dimension of the European maritime sector,” stressing that competitiveness and resilience depend on human capital.

Deputy shipping minister Marina Hadjimanolis said the declaration sends “a common political commitment with a clear message, that the future of European shipping passes squarely through the decisions of its own people”.

She said the sector is facing “intense geopolitical developments, technological transformations and increased demands for the green and digital transition”.

She added that the declaration addresses structural challenges including skills shortages, an ageing workforce and safety risks at sea.

Hadjimanolis also drew attention to the importance of improving social dialogue between employers and seafarers as part of managing the transition.

She said inclusive dialogue is “essential for improving working conditions” and for addressing issues such as harassment and workforce sustainability.

She said the declaration represents “a substantial step towards a resilient, competitive, sustainable and socially responsible European shipping sector”, and stressed the importance of increasing women’s participation, stating that excluding talent would prevent the industry from becoming “truly modern”.

The declaration also calls for EU-level support for investment in maritime education, skills development and employment opportunities, with an emphasis on seafarer welfare going forth.