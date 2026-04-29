Eurobank took part as a platinum sponsor in the Cyprus EMEA Healthspan Summit on April 27–28, underscoring the strategic importance of the health sector for sustainable growth in Cyprus.

The international conference, held at the Parklane hotel, brought together prominent figures from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, highlighting Cyprus’ growing role as a regional hub for research, innovation, biobanking and digital transformation in healthcare.

During the event, the health sector was reaffirmed as a key pillar of innovation and economic development, with discussions focusing on its long-term potential for the Cypriot economy.

Key themes included investment opportunities in HealthTech, the promotion of healthy longevity and the development of policy and regulatory frameworks capable of supporting the sector’s medium- and long-term growth both in Cyprus and the wider region.

According to an official announcement, Eurobank maintained an active presence at the summit, reflecting its longstanding commitment to supporting healthcare and innovation.

The bank was represented in discussions by general manager of corporate banking Nicolas Panayi, who participated in a panel titled “The Longevity Asset Master Class From Macro Trends to Early Stage Realities”.

The panel examined macroeconomic trends linked to the longevity economy, as well as challenges related to market entry and the creation of scalable investment portfolios in the HealthTech sector.

Eurobank general manager of corporate banking Nicolas Panayi

“The longevity sector is a relatively new but highly promising business field, which from a financing perspective is undergoing a necessary and natural development path,” said Panayi.

He explained that “each emerging sector evolves progressively, beginning with innovation and research supported mainly by founders, grants and early-stage investors”.

“It then moves into early growth phases involving higher-risk capital, and as it demonstrates viability and scalability, it reaches a stage where activities can also be supported by the banking system,” he added.

Within this framework, Eurobank said that it is closely monitoring developments in healthcare and longevity, positioning itself at stages where projects and businesses demonstrate clear direction, sustainable operating models and growth prospects.

What is more, the bank stated that it remains ready to support initiatives that create long-term value and contribute meaningfully to the economy.

“Its backing of the Cyprus EMEA Healthspan Summit forms part of a broader strategy to actively contribute to the development of a modern, innovative and resilient healthcare ecosystem,” the bank said.

Such an ecosystem, the bank pointed out, “can act as a driver of economic growth for Cyprus and the wider region“.