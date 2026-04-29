Two piers at the Limassol Molos waterfront were officially named after Olympic sailor Pavlos Kontides and Paralympic swimmer Karolina Pelendritou on Wednesday.

The decision by Limassol municipality was described by Mayor Yiannis Armeftis as “an act of substance and recognition”.

He said the naming reflects competitive achievements, stating it also concerns “the example of ethics, perseverance and dedication” associated with the two athletes.

Kontides, a two-time Olympic silver medallist in sailing, and Pelendritou, a multiple Paralympic gold medallist in swimming, were honoured for their international sporting records and long-term contribution to Cypriot sport.

Pelendritou referred during the event to her connection with the city, describing Limassol as “the harbour of her heart”, while Kontides spoke about the role of sporting role models, saying such recognition helps younger generations “acquire role models from their place”.

Kontides’ career includes Olympic silver medals and a world championship title, while Pelendritou has achieved multiple Paralympic titles and international medals across several major competitions.

The municipality said the initiative forms part of its approach to recognising individuals whose sporting achievements have placed Cyprus on the international stage.

It added that the naming of public infrastructure after athletes is intended as a permanent acknowledgement of their contribution to sport and society.