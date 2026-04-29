Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, is delighted to announce the official launch of the summer season, unveiling a fully operational destination where luxury, gastronomy, wellness and lifestyle come together in perfect harmony.

At the heart of this vibrant experience lies the Retail Village, now fully open, featuring an exceptional selection of world-renowned monobrands boutiques including Dior, Loro Piana, Loewe, Celine and Bottega Veneta. Guests are invited to indulge in an elevated shopping experience in an elegant Mediterranean setting.

The season also marks the highly anticipated opening of Nammos Limassol, following a spectacular launch event featuring DJ Chilichristos. With its iconic beachfront setting, exquisite cuisine and signature vibrant atmosphere, Nammos sets the tone for unforgettable summer days and nights by the sea.

Culinary excellence continues with La Petite Maison (LPM), offering refined French-Mediterranean dining, alongside its much-loved weekend brunch experience. Meanwhile, The Gallery invites guests to enjoy Pan-Asian flavors for lunch and dinner, as well as a relaxed brunch, all complemented by breathtaking Mediterranean Sea views and lush gardens.

Parklane’s lifestyle offering extends beyond dining and shopping. Guests can unwind by the resort’s stunning pools, relax along the sandy beachfront and immerse themselves in the serene beauty of landscape gardens.

For ultimate rejuvenation, Kalloni Spa stands as a sanctuary of wellness and tranquility. As the only Thalassotherapy center in Cyprus, it offers a unique experience designed to restore balance, enhance wellbeing and create moments of pure relaxation.

With its luxurious accommodation, world-class facilities and unparalleled experiences, Parklane invites guests to embrace the essence of summer in a destination that caters to every desire.

Parklane, where lifestyle, luxury and unforgettable moments come together.

For more information, visit: www.parklanecyprus.com