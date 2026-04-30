Traffic disruption was reported on the Nicosia–Larnaca highway after lanes were closed in both directions near the Rizoelia roundabout on Thursday.

The two right lanes on each side of the motorway were shut at around 4.00pm due to damage to an underground telecommunications pipeline, forcing vehicles to merge into the left lane in both directions.

Authorities said the measure was necessary to ensure safety while the issue is being addressed.

Significant congestion quickly built up, particularly on the stretch heading from Nicosia towards Larnaca, with delays extending from the Athienou area to the Rizoelia roundabout.

Police urged drivers travelling towards Larnaca and Larnaca airport to consider alternative routes, advising the use of the old Nicosia–Larnaca road via the exits to Lympia and Athienou.

Motorists were also directed towards the Kofinou–Larnaca route through the Nicosia–Limassol motorway as an alternative option.

In a statement, authorities called on drivers to exercise caution, urging them to “drive at a safe, low speed and maintain a safe distance from vehicles in front” while passing through the affected section.

No timeframe was given for when the lanes are expected to reopen, as traffic continues to be managed through diversions and reduced lane access.